Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Building Fire Update #1

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 7:54 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is responding to a significant building fire in Wellington.

Crews were called to the Adelaide Rd building at 12.25am. Upon arrival, crews found a well involved fire on the top floor. The fire was quickly elevated to fifth alarm, with 20 appliances on the scene as of 4am.

So far, 52 people have been accounted for from the building, with a number of people still unaccounted for.

Fire crews rescued five people off the roof of the building using an aerial appliance.

Adelaide Rd is closed from John St. Crews will be working on site through the morning, with the road expected to remain closed during this time.

Power has also been impacted in the area with the building’s power needing to be isolated.

Incident Controller Mike Dombrowski says residents in the area should stay inside with their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 