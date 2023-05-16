Wellington Building Fire Update #1
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 7:54 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is responding to a significant
building fire in Wellington.
Crews were called to the
Adelaide Rd building at 12.25am. Upon arrival, crews found a
well involved fire on the top floor. The fire was quickly
elevated to fifth alarm, with 20 appliances on the scene as
of 4am.
So far, 52 people have been accounted for from
the building, with a number of people still unaccounted
for.
Fire crews rescued five people off the roof of
the building using an aerial appliance.
Adelaide Rd is
closed from John St. Crews will be working on site through
the morning, with the road expected to remain closed during
this time.
Power has also been impacted in the area
with the building’s power needing to be
isolated.
Incident Controller Mike Dombrowski says
residents in the area should stay inside with their windows
and doors closed due to the smoke
plume.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>