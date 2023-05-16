Update - Murder Charges Laid Over Ruakākā Deaths

Attributed to Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Northland CIB.

Northland Police have charged a woman in connection with the homicide investigation underway in Ruakākā yesterday morning.

Police were called to a property in Peter Snell Drive at around 6.25am where two children, aged one and four, were found deceased.

Police have been conducting enquiries into the circumstances and we have now charged this woman with murder.

The 25-year-old female will appear in Whangārei District Court today, charged with two counts of murder.

This is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and Police who attended. Police and Victim Support has been working closely to support all those involved in this tragic event.

Police will continue to support the Ruakākā community through this understandably difficult time, and there will be an increased Police presence in the area for the next few days.

We continue to encourage the Northland community to look out for one another, and seek further assistance from support agencies if needed.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further on specifics around the case.

© Scoop Media

