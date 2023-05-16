Mayor Announces Mayoral Relief Fund

Following the tragic fire at Loafers Lodge this morning, Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has opened a Mayoral Relief Fund to accept donations from the public.

Any person or organisation wishing to donate to the Wellington Mayoral Relief Fund can deposit funds via the Wellington City Mission here and tag their donation to the Loafers Lodge fire.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau saysshe has been overwhelmed by the offers of help by the public, and the Fund offers a straightforward way to channel that support.

“In crisis like this the generosity and community spirit of Wellingtonians is on full display and this fund allows us to provide support to people who have lost so much in this devastating fire.

“By donating to the Fund, we can ensure that people receive the immediate help they really need at this difficult time.”

People were evacuated from their rooms with no notice and forced to leave all their belongings behind. This Fund will be used to help those affected get the essential supplies they need as well as counselling and other support.

“Sadly, a number of residents lost their lives in the fire. My thoughts go out to their families, friends and colleagues, who will be grieving this immense loss. Donations to the Mayoral Relief Fund will also help support the immediate families who have lost loved ones in the fire.”

Further details about how the fund will be used, will be made available shortly, in the meantime, Mayor Whanau is asking for everyone to dig deep and show their aroha in response to this tragedy.



“Let’s show our fellow Wellingtonians that we are there for them in this tough time. I encourage anyone in a position to do so – please make a donation, small or large, to the fund.”

https://wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/donate-now/

