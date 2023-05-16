bp Leaders For Life Participants Announced For 2023-2024 Programme

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is delighted to announce the next intake of participants for the prestigious leadership development programme, bp Leaders for Life.

Fifteen of SLSNZ’s up-and-coming leaders will join this esteemed programme. Belinda Slement, SLSNZ National Education Manager, thought the candidates for this year’s programme were all outstanding. She said, “This year we really struggled to select the participants with a record number of 50 applicants from across the country.”

bp Leaders for Life is designed to up-skill and retain people within the organisation, with the view that they can lead their clubs and the Surf Lifesaving movement into a sustainable and vibrant future.

Slement said the 10-month programme aims to develop individuals so they can make meaningful contributions to their club and community, leaving a lasting impact.

She said, “Seeing the success people achieve post-programme is really rewarding. The clubs support the participants as they apply the leadership skills they’ve learnt. They are developing themselves and skills that are going to be with them for life. They are doing it to better themselves, their club and their community.”

The programme includes weekend workshops where the volunteer Surf Lifeguards hear from top leadership speakers. The workshops also cover various topics such as effective communication, leadership skills, self-assessment of strengths and weaknesses, understanding the organisation and its strengths and challenges, gaining insights into the workings of different clubs, and learning how to make positive change.

For the first time ever, SLSNZ is excited to also announce it has selected a young leader from Surf Lifesaving Australia (SLSA), as part of this year’s intake. SLSA has always supported SLSNZ’s leadership development by offering delegate places in both of their flagship national leadership courses.

bp is one of SLSNZ’s major partners and Slement said their support is vital as their generous contribution subsidises programme costs for all participants. She said, “We couldn’t do this without bp. The Leaders for Life programme began in 2012, and bp came on board two years later. Since then, 150 people have been through bp Leaders for Life and benefited from the company’s investment in the programme.”

Paul Dalton, SLSNZ’s CEO, said bp Leaders for Life is vital to developing the organisation’s future leaders. He said, “We’ve seen people come through the programme and go on to become great leaders within Surf Lifesaving, and in their own careers. Congratulations to the group that has been selected for the 2023/2024 programme”.

The programme starts on 23rd June 2023 in the Bay of Plenty, followed by four other workshops around the country, with the final session taking place in May 2024.

SLSNZ and bp extend their congratulations to all the selected participants for this year’s bp Leaders for Life Programme.

2023/2024 Participants

First Name Last Name Club Region Caylee Cooke Surf Lifesaving Kariaotahi Northern Olivia Kayes Red Beach Surf Lifesaving Club Northern Georgia Parker Orewa Surf Lifesaving Club Northern Madeleine Schnackenberg Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services Eastern Gabriella Hughes Tairua Surf Lifesaving Club Eastern Maggie Lowe Whangamatā Surf Lifesaving Club Eastern Sam Cox Pauanui Surf Lifesaving Club Eastern Bryn Gault Ōpōtiki Surf Lifesaving Club Eastern Renee Cameron-Bennett Paekākāriki Surf Lifesaving Club Central Róisín Kenny Westshore Surf Lifesaving Club Central Bella Bassett-Foss Waimārama Surf Lifesaving Club Central Amy Philip Waikuku Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Lachlan Hill New Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Gabriella de Latour South Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Alexandra Menzies Buller Surf Rescue Southern Shannon Fox Wollongong City Surf Lifesaving Club Australia

2023/2024 Mentors

First Name Last Name Club Region David Galuszka Raglan Surf Lifesaving Club Northern Talia Comp Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving Club Northern Boyd Harris Pukehina Surf Lifesaving Club Eastern Brianna Norris Whangamata Surf Lifesaving Club Eastern Jim Warwick Maranui Surf Lifesaving Club Central Brad O'Leary Maranui Surf Lifesaving Club Central Sam Blackmore South Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Christine Hanks SLSNZ Staff

2023/2024 Programme Facilitators

First Name Last Name Club Region Kate Suter (Lead) Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Jacob Davies Taylors Mistake Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Kirsty Cullen New Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Gavin Mason St Clair Surf Lifesaving Club Southern Chase Cahalane Omanu Surf Lifesaving Club Eastern Belinda Slement SLSNZ Staff

