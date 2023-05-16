Chance Meeting Leads To 17-year-old’s First Solo Exhibition

A chance meeting between Taupō Museum exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen and budding artist Jay-De (Jay) Aplin has resulted in the 17-year-old having his first solo exhibition of work, Neetneves, this month.

Jay was visiting the museum with the Lakeland Learning Group and Kerence mistook them for art students. She offered to let them preview a Covid-19 exhibition she was setting up and Jay jumped at the chance.

“I explained the concept behind the exhibition and about the artists and their works,” Kerence says.

“We had a really interesting conversation. Jay was inspired by some of the works, so I invited him to come to the opening to meet the artists. Not only did he come, which can be quite an intimidating thing for some people, he came on his own!

“Since then, we have stayed in touch and Jay has been sharing the progress of his works with me. I am really excited about Jay’s works and his use of paint and mixed media as creative mediums to express himself. I invited him to exhibit in the Niven Room and he has taken on the challenge which can be difficult for creative people of any age. I am very proud of him to have achieved this at only 17.”

Jay started painting during the Covid-19 lockdown to combat feelings of isolation and loneliness. Having struggled for most of his life to find outlets for his emotions, painting has helped him express what he could not before. With no formal training in art, outside of a few intermediate classes, Jay is completely self-taught.

Neetneves (which is seventeen spelled backwards) is on show at Taupō Museum from Saturday 20 May to Sunday 18 June 2023, with a public opening on Friday 19 May at 5.30pm

Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

© Scoop Media

