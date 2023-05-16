Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Continue Work Alongside FENZ Following Fatal Newtown Fire

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police continue to work closely alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand
(FENZ) and other community partners following the tragic fire at Loafers
Lodge, Newtown, early this morning.

“We understand this is a really traumatic time for the families and
community involved and we are working tirelessly alongside our partners to
support them through this process,” Acting Wellington District Commander
Inspector Dion Bennett says.

The scene examination, investigation and work to identify those in the
building will all take time.

“This is an extensive and methodical process and we need to make sure we
get it right for the families, loved ones, our partner agencies, and the
community,” Inspector Bennett says.

Police anticipate entering the building tomorrow once FENZ releases the scene
and an extensive health and safety risk assessment has been completed.

“While we have an initial indication of the number of people who were in
the building, and of those who remain unaccounted for, we will not be
confirming numbers at this stage.

“Until we are able to enter the building, we cannot make any definitive
statements.

“The fire remains unexplained, and we have brought in specialist
investigative teams from around the district and country to assist.

“We’re working to determine who was in the building and ensure their
welfare, but at this stage we can't comment beyond that,” Inspector Bennett
says.

Police urge anyone who has been staying at Loafers Lodge in recent days to
get in touch.

They are asked to call 105 and reference Operation Rose, or go online to
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105#online-report-options and select the
form “Something Else”, referencing Operation Rose.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight to ensure the integrity of the
scene and the security of the property.

