Police Continue Work Alongside FENZ Following Fatal Newtown Fire

Police continue to work closely alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand

(FENZ) and other community partners following the tragic fire at Loafers

Lodge, Newtown, early this morning.

“We understand this is a really traumatic time for the families and

community involved and we are working tirelessly alongside our partners to

support them through this process,” Acting Wellington District Commander

Inspector Dion Bennett says.

The scene examination, investigation and work to identify those in the

building will all take time.

“This is an extensive and methodical process and we need to make sure we

get it right for the families, loved ones, our partner agencies, and the

community,” Inspector Bennett says.

Police anticipate entering the building tomorrow once FENZ releases the scene

and an extensive health and safety risk assessment has been completed.

“While we have an initial indication of the number of people who were in

the building, and of those who remain unaccounted for, we will not be

confirming numbers at this stage.

“Until we are able to enter the building, we cannot make any definitive

statements.

“The fire remains unexplained, and we have brought in specialist

investigative teams from around the district and country to assist.

“We’re working to determine who was in the building and ensure their

welfare, but at this stage we can't comment beyond that,” Inspector Bennett

says.

Police urge anyone who has been staying at Loafers Lodge in recent days to

get in touch.

They are asked to call 105 and reference Operation Rose, or go online to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105#online-report-options and select the

form “Something Else”, referencing Operation Rose.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight to ensure the integrity of the

scene and the security of the property.

