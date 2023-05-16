Unexplained Death – Napier
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Enquiries are being conducted into the death of a man at
a residential
address on Carlysle Street,
Napier.
The death reported last week, Thursday 11 May,
is being treated as
unexplained at this time.
A
detailed scene examination will be conducted at the address
tomorrow.
Further information will be provided when we
are in a position to do
so.
