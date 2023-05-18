Sustainability, Growth, & Community Big Focus For Future Of Southland

Southland is set to reveal a new regional plan, Beyond 2025 Southland aimed at creating a shared future vision and pathway for the region.

The Beyond 2025 Southland plan will be launched at the end of June 2023, and has a dual purpose as the long-term planning workstream within Southland’s Just Transition work plan and the updated Southland Regional Development Strategy 2015-2025 (SoRDS).

The Southland Just Transition process has been supported by an active partnership between iwi, local government, communities, business, unions, education, and central government (MBIE).

The plan is based on empowerment and aspirations identified for the people of Murihiku Southland, our environment and economy and has been supported by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and the Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group (EOG).

Beyond 2025 Project Lead Bobbi Brown said it was exciting to be able to release over 18 months’ worth of work to the public.

“So much mahi has gone into this, and we are grateful for the community involvement we’ve seen.

“Honouring our guiding principle Inclusivity, the project team has provided extensive opportunities over the past 18 months for our people around the region to be involved and share their views for our pathway forward,” she said.

Over 400 engagements with community groups, organisations, businesses, iwi and agencies have been held, including numerous surveys, research and public roadshows around the region.

Beyond 2025 was still looking to offer more insight into the plan for anyone who was interested in finding out more.

“There are a number of drop-in sessions available to attend at the end of the month,” Mrs Brown said.

The first session is being held in Gore, Croydon Lodge on Monday 29 May at 5:30pm, followed by Te Anau on Tuesday 30 May, 5:30pm at Hollyford Café, and finally Invercargill on Thursday 1 June at 5.30pm at the Civic Theatre.

People can also visit letstalk.icc.govt.nz/beyond-2025-southland to join the conversation and learn more about the plan.

Beyond 2025 Project Advisor Nic Wills said they understood the importance of community involvement in shaping the future of the region.

“We’ll be providing regular updates on the progress of the plan and we urge the community to stay connected through our website, the Let’s Talk platform and our drop in sessions,” she said.

To view a copy of the plan, head to www.beyond2025southland.nz.

ENDS

For more information contact Beyond 2025 Project Lead Bobbi Brown - email bobbi@beyond2025southland.nz

© Scoop Media

