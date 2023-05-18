Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Poike Rd Single Lane Road Closure From Monday 22 May

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Traffic delays are expected in the Poike Road area from Monday 22 May while one lane on Poike Road is closed to replace a retaining wall.

Vehicles travelling from SH29A towards Ohauiti Road will be diverted into Hollister Lane. Residents and commuters driving from Ohauiti Road to SH29A will be able to travel as usual.

Tauranga City Council Project Manager Richard Joyes says the replacement of the retaining wall is essential.

“The existing retaining wall is at the end of its life span. The new wall will secure the bank from slips during future rain events and protect the water trunk main and other services running alongside the road. We’ve had slips in the bank in the past so we want to reduce the risk of further collapse and danger to people, roads and other infrastructure.”

Hollister Lane will remain open to all traffic, however vehicles exiting Hollister Lane will only be able to turn left onto Poike Road. There will be no right turn out of Hollister Lane onto Poike Road.

The bus stop in front of no 73 and no 33 Poike Road will be closed, and people are advised to use the bus stop outside Changepoint Church.

There will still be full pedestrian/cyclist access around the work site via the pedestrian footpath.

In an earlier phase of this project the water trunk main pipeline located under the ground on Poike Road was strengthened to allow for the new retaining wall to be constructed.

Tauranga City Council asks people to please follow all signage and any instructions from work staff onsite and appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while this essential work is completed.

For more information visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/roadclosures

