BUDGET 23 – Long Term Plan To Build More Resilient Infrastructure Step In Right Direction

A $6 billion cash injection to build more resilient infrastructure following Cyclone Gabrielle is a significant step to help our communities weather an increasing number of storms better.

The Government today announced their Budget which had a strong focus on climate resilience.

“The recent weather events have exposed how vulnerable our infrastructure is,´ ,” Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) President, Stuart Crosby said.

“For years, our rural communities have been raising concerns and it’s taken a deadly cyclone for the Government to take heed.

“Over the next five years, the $6 billion will go towards rebuilding the roads, rail, telecommunications, electricity and local infrastructure.

“This is on top of the $71 billion for various infrastructure projects.

“Rebuilding from the cyclone is complex job, but we must make sure local voice is front and centre.

“We are pleased to see that there’s a further $20 million to support structures that underpin a locally-led response.

“However, a piece meal approach is unsustainable.

“LGNZ will continue to work with the Government to embed what we learn from the cyclone recovery and create a structure where local voice is central to Government decisions,” Stuart Crosby said.

Previously announced infrastructure funding:

Initial $100 million to partner with councils to improve flood protection in the affected regions.

Further $475 million for the National Land Transport Fund to rebuild rail, state highways, bridges and local roads.

© Scoop Media

