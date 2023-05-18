Cheaper Hot Showers To Help Those In Need This Winter

A hot shower is now more accessible by those going through difficult times this winter after Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) reduced the cost of showers at Queenstown Events Centre and Wānaka Recreation Centre.

Showers at both facilities are now $5.00 (previously $7.50) with a newly established off-peak price of just $2.00.

QLDC Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey said that reducing the cost by a few dollars would make a big difference to some in our community who might otherwise find these services difficult or expensive to access.

“We’re trying to make one of life’s essentials within reach of anyone going through difficult times. We know there are people with accommodation worries heading into winter. Opening up our facilities as much as possible to help them through is the right thing to do.”

“We’re asking everyone to spread the word around those who might need it.”

As winter looms, QLDC’s libraries offer another warm sanctuary with the opportunity to connect with other people, use free internet, recharge phones, and of course relax amongst the books or join in their great calendar of events.

Mr Bailey added that QLDC and a range of other organisations are working together to help people access essential services and advice if they find themselves stuck over winter.

“There are a range of options, organisations and people with big hearts doing good stuff in our district and it’s important those who can benefit from this most know where to go and feel welcomed.”

For more information on our sport and recreation facilities visit qldc.govt.nz/recreation or phone:

Queenstown Events Centre – 03 450 9005.

Wānaka Recreation Centre – 03 443 9334.

