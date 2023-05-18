Newtown Fire – Two Bodies Recovered
Police have today recovered two deceased from Loafers
Lodge in Newtown,
following the fatal fire earlier this week.
Recovery of further deceased from the building
is expected to take place
tomorrow (Friday 19 May).
Police can confirm Adelaide Road will partially re-open from 6am tomorrow.
The southbound lane will be open, under stop-go traffic management.
We would again
like to thank Wellingtonians – particularly those who
work
and live in the impacted area – for their support and cooperation this week
while the road was fully closed.
Any further updates will be provided at the earliest opportunity.