Man arrested following aggravated robbery in Auckland CBD
Friday, 19 May 2023, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man will appear in the Auckland District Court today in
relation to an aggravated robbery in the CBD on
Tuesday.
The incident involved a person allegedly
threatened with a weapon near Darby St, off Queen St, around
4.10pm.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with
aggravated robbery, assault, theft and weapon offences in
relation to this and other incidents in the CBD and Glen
Innes
areas.
