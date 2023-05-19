Man arrested following aggravated robbery in Auckland CBD

A man will appear in the Auckland District Court today in relation to an aggravated robbery in the CBD on Tuesday.

The incident involved a person allegedly threatened with a weapon near Darby St, off Queen St, around 4.10pm.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, assault, theft and weapon offences in relation to this and other incidents in the CBD and Glen Innes areas.

