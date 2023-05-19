Beauty From Ashes: Loafers Lodge Fire Appeal

Wellington’s generosity gives those impacted by the Loafers Lodge fire a real lift

Donations to the Mayoral Relief Fund established to support those affected by Tuesday’s fatal fire at Loafers Lodge currently sits at $245,000, including $50,000 donated by Wellington City Council.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the response has been outstanding.

“From Tuesday’s coordinated cooperation of the support agencies, ensuring everyone had a bed, were fed and some basic necessities, to the extraordinary – but critical – generosity of donors to the relief fund, Wellingtonians have really stood up and supported those who need it most.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is deeply appreciative of those who have donated.

“It is at times like this that Wellingtonians, and others from outside the city, show what supporting one another is all about. I personally want to thank those who have already donated to the Mayoral Relief Fund. But I also urge others who can afford to contribute to do so. It will go directly to those who need it the most.”

Donations would ensure people receive the immediate help they need at this difficult time, and importantly, can be supported while they go through the process of rebuilding their lives.

While it’s only very early in the process, since yesterday afternoon, $18,000 in financial support from the fund has been distributed to more than 30 people – right down to funding a new set of dentures. The distribution is expected to increase rapidly as residents work through next steps and their specific needs are identified.

Edridge says Loafer’s Lodge housed some of Wellington’s most vulnerable people living with very few other housing options.

“Losing their possessions, sense of community and, for some, friends who lost their lives has been a real tragedy for residents. We are so grateful to the people of Wellington, and further afield, for their care and practical support, helping residents re-start their lives.”

To donate to the Wellington Mayoral Relief Fund go to (www.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz) and tag your donation to Loafers Lodge fire.

