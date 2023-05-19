Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Beauty From Ashes: Loafers Lodge Fire Appeal

Friday, 19 May 2023, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Mission

Wellington’s generosity gives those impacted by the Loafers Lodge fire a real lift

Donations to the Mayoral Relief Fund established to support those affected by Tuesday’s fatal fire at Loafers Lodge currently sits at $245,000, including $50,000 donated by Wellington City Council.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the response has been outstanding.

“From Tuesday’s coordinated cooperation of the support agencies, ensuring everyone had a bed, were fed and some basic necessities, to the extraordinary – but critical – generosity of donors to the relief fund, Wellingtonians have really stood up and supported those who need it most.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is deeply appreciative of those who have donated.

“It is at times like this that Wellingtonians, and others from outside the city, show what supporting one another is all about. I personally want to thank those who have already donated to the Mayoral Relief Fund. But I also urge others who can afford to contribute to do so. It will go directly to those who need it the most.”

Donations would ensure people receive the immediate help they need at this difficult time, and importantly, can be supported while they go through the process of rebuilding their lives.

While it’s only very early in the process, since yesterday afternoon, $18,000 in financial support from the fund has been distributed to more than 30 people – right down to funding a new set of dentures. The distribution is expected to increase rapidly as residents work through next steps and their specific needs are identified.

Edridge says Loafer’s Lodge housed some of Wellington’s most vulnerable people living with very few other housing options.

“Losing their possessions, sense of community and, for some, friends who lost their lives has been a real tragedy for residents. We are so grateful to the people of Wellington, and further afield, for their care and practical support, helping residents re-start their lives.”

To donate to the Wellington Mayoral Relief Fund go to (www.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz) and tag your donation to Loafers Lodge fire.

 

ENDS

 

Murray Edridge

Wellington City Missioner

DDI: (04) 245 0826 | M: 027 485 1896 | T: (04) 245 0900 | E:

murray@wgtncitymission.org.nz

 

Paul Weaver

Assistant Wellington City Missioner - Communications

DDI: (04) 245 0886 | M: 027 5625 760| T: (04) 245 0900 | E: paul@wcm.org.nz

19 Gordon Place, Newtown, Wellington | PO Box 7200, Newtown, Wellington 6242

W: www.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Budget


This year’s Budget is what a “targeted” and “no frills” response to the financial hardship facing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders looks like. No doubt the scrapping of the $5 prescription charges will be of some help to people on low incomes and pensioners with multiple ailments. Otherwise, the $11.1 billion investment in health over four years was announced last year. More>>


ALSO:




 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 