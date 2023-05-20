Arrest Made After Suspicious Approach, Palmerston North
19 May
Police have arrested a man following a
suspicious approach to a young person
in Kelvin Grove yesterday, Thursday 18 May.
The man allegedly
threatened the young person in an attempt to get her to
get
into the vehicle, however she ran away and was unharmed.
A 50-year-old man is due to appear in
Palmerston North District Court on 25
May, on charges relating to the incident.
Police have received four
reports over the last two weeks about
suspicious
approaches to young people across Palmerston North.
Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing,
including whether there is a link
to the man arrested today.
Further charges cannot be ruled out.
Police would like to thank the public for the
information received to date
and we would also like to encourage anyone who has not yet contacted us with
information that may be relevant to do so.
You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 230510/3058.