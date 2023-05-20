Charges Laid In Relation To Injured Man, Whakatāne

19 May

Police have laid charges in relation to the man found with serious injuries

in a car park on Garaway Street, Whakatāne, in the early hours of yesterday

morning.

A 64-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause

grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear at Whakatāne District Court

tomorrow.

Police thank those who have shared information so far.

We'd still like to hear from anyone with information that may assist Police

in our investigation.

Please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using

‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230510/3058.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

