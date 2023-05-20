Charges Laid In Relation To Injured Man, Whakatāne
19 May
Police have laid charges in relation to the
man found with serious injuries
in a car park on Garaway Street, Whakatāne, in the early hours of yesterday
morning.
A 64-year-old man has been
charged with wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear at Whakatāne District Court
tomorrow.
Police thank those who have shared information so far.
We'd still like to hear from
anyone with information that may assist Police
in our investigation.
Please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using
‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230510/3058.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.