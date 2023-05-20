Serious Crash, South Wairarapa - Wellington
Saturday, 20 May 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a serious crash in Pirinoa, South
Wairarapa.
It occurred on Lake Ferry Road about
1.25pm, and involved a motorbike and
vehicle.
One
person has critical injuries.
The Serious Crash unit
is in attendance and the road will be closed while
Police
investigate.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more