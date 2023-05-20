Newtown Fire - Fifth Victim Recovered

Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:

Police have today recovered the fifth victim located at Loafers Lodge in

Newtown following this week’s fire.

As with the bodies of four other victims already recovered, the detailed

process of formal identification is now underway.

Meanwhile, teams are still working on the detailed forensic scene

examination, which is expected to extend into next week.

Our staff are also continuing to contact families of those who were staying

at Loafers Lodge who have been accounted for, so we can reassure them their

loved ones are safe.

The number of those accounted for remains at 99.

If you have made a report to Police of a missing loved one, and have since

made contact with them, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote

Operation Rose.

Alternatively, you can go to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using

‘Update Report’ and referencing Operation Rose, using the incident number

generated at the time of making your report.

Police will provide updates as appropriate.

