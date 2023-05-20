Newtown Fire - Fifth Victim Recovered
Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:
Police have today recovered the fifth
victim located at Loafers Lodge in
Newtown following this week’s fire.
As with the bodies of four other
victims already recovered, the detailed
process of formal identification is now underway.
Meanwhile, teams are
still working on the detailed forensic scene
examination, which is expected to extend into next week.
Our staff
are also continuing to contact families of those who were
staying
at Loafers Lodge who have been accounted for, so we can reassure them their
loved ones are safe.
The number of those accounted for remains at 99.
If you
have made a report to Police of a missing loved one, and
have since
made contact with them, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote
Operation Rose.
Alternatively, you can go to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using
‘Update Report’ and referencing Operation Rose, using the incident number
generated at the time of making your report.
Police will provide updates as appropriate.