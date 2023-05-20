Young People Celebrated At Government House

Rangatahi from across Aotearoa are amongst a select group to receive their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award at ceremony in Wellington on Saturday.

Local students joined around 80 rangatahi from across Aotearoa to receive their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award at a ceremony hosted by The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General, in the Capital on Saturday.

The Gold Award highlights the exceptional achievements in developing new skills, getting active, supporting community and planning, leading and experiencing an Adventurous Journey. Recipients are amongst a small group of people globally who achieve their Gold Award each year.

The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award, spoke of her gratitude to all those involved.

“We all have a role to play as kaitiaki for our communities and our environment, and I am privileged to be patron of an organisation that empowers our rangatahi on that journey. My sincere thanks to the Award Leaders, volunteers, supporters, parents and staff for everything that they do.”

For many, the presentation celebrated a long and inspiring journey spanning almost three years, achieving their Gold Award in addition to accomplishing their Bronze and Silver. Emma Brown, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award, acknowledged the sheer dedication required to achieve such an accolade.

“Doing your Award is no small feat – it challenges you to go beyond your comfort zone and continuously strive, develop and push through those tough moments. The rangatahi celebrated this week have shown exceptional resilience, determination and dedication to their community and embody the whakatauki “rangatira mō āpōpō? Rangatira i tēnei rā!” (Leaders of tomorrow? No - Leaders of today!)

We especially recognise the generous support of the many parents, Award Leaders, volunteers, and organisations whose time, dedication and funding helps to ensure the Award is accessible to as many rangatahi across Aotearoa as possible.

