Slips, Flooding Affecting Roads, Motorists Urged To Take Care - Central

Motorists in Central District are asked to delay travel if possible, with

weather-related incidents affecting roads in the region.

Flooding and slips have been reported on a number of roads, and State Highway

3 is closed between Warrengate Road and Whanganui.

State Highway 1 at Mangaweka has also been blocked by a slip. Motorists

should expect significant delays.

If you must travel, please drive to the conditions and plan your route before

you go with Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner tool:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner [1].

