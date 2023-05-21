Slips, Flooding Affecting Roads, Motorists Urged To Take Care - Central
Motorists in Central District are asked to delay travel
if possible, with
weather-related incidents affecting roads in the region.
Flooding and slips have been
reported on a number of roads, and State Highway
3 is closed between Warrengate Road and Whanganui.
State
Highway 1 at Mangaweka has also been blocked by a slip.
Motorists
should expect significant delays.
If you
must travel, please drive to the conditions and plan your
route before
you go with Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner tool:
https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner [1].