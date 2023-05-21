Incident – Memorial Park, Tauranga
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responded to an incident at Memorial Park in
Tauranga today.
At 9.50am a report was received of a
drowning incident.
Emergency services responded and a
child was located unresponsive.
CPR was commenced, but
sadly the child was unable to be revived.
Police's
thoughts are with the child’s family who have requested
privacy at
this difficult time.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
