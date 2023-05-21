Incident – Memorial Park, Tauranga

Police responded to an incident at Memorial Park in Tauranga today.

At 9.50am a report was received of a drowning incident.

Emergency services responded and a child was located unresponsive.

CPR was commenced, but sadly the child was unable to be revived.

Police's thoughts are with the child’s family who have requested privacy at

this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

