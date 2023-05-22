Newtown Fire - Update Monday 22 May
Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:
The scene examination has continued today
at Loafers Lodge, Newtown, and
progess continues to be made.
No further significant discoveries have been
made at the building today. It
is expected Police will remain at the site for the majority of the week.
Soon
Police expect to be able to review traffic management
arrangements at
the site, with the aim of fully opening Adelaide Road at the earliest
opportunity.
We thank
motorists and those in the community for their patience
while
road/lane closures have been in place.
The
formal identification process also continues at pace, and we
are working
closely with families to provide support.
We will formally release the names of those
who have died when we are able to
do so.
Police
will continue to share updates on the scene examination as
they
become
available.