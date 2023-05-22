Newtown Fire - Update Monday 22 May

Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:

The scene examination has continued today at Loafers Lodge, Newtown, and

progess continues to be made.

No further significant discoveries have been made at the building today. It

is expected Police will remain at the site for the majority of the week.

Soon Police expect to be able to review traffic management arrangements at

the site, with the aim of fully opening Adelaide Road at the earliest

opportunity.

We thank motorists and those in the community for their patience while

road/lane closures have been in place.

The formal identification process also continues at pace, and we are working

closely with families to provide support.

We will formally release the names of those who have died when we are able to

do so.

Police will continue to share updates on the scene examination as they become

available.

