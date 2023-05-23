Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pāpāmoa Shared Pathway Underway

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

If relaxing or exercising along Tauranga's picturesque coastline sounds good to you, we're pleased to introduce a new shared pathway for you to enjoy.

Construction has begun on the three-kilometre Pāpāmoa shared pathway which will be situated between the Parton Road beach accessway and Pāpāmoa Domain, when complete.

Tauranga City Council's Spaces and Places Project Outcomes Manager Amanda Davies is looking forward to bringing this project to life for the wider Pāpāmoa community.

"We're building the Pāpāmoa pathway to make walking and cycling safer for everyone along Pāpāmoa Beach Road, and we’re also creating a reserve area for people to enjoy," says Amanda.

Tauranga City Council is partnering with HEB Construction on construction of the pathway which is expected to be completed during spring in time for the warmer months.

The pathway will be 3.5m wide giving people plenty of room to safely share the space. There will be six seating areas for users to stop and relax, with two of the rest areas offering ocean views. Pūrākau (stories) and local history from mana whenua will be shared on new signage being installed along the pathway.

The reserve area opposite Parton Road will be fitted with public toilets, a drinking fountain, showers and seating.

Following feedback received during public consultation, the pathway will be made of asphalt, and pedestrian crossing points will be added on Pāpāmoa Beach Road, near Douglas Place, Alexander Place and Grant Place to support safer walking and cycling.

"This is an important investment for our Pāpāmoa suburbs and communities, and we're pleased to have construction underway on the shared pathway," says Amanda.

"As part of the project, we're planting native dune plants that will help support the resilience of the sand dunes into the future.

"We're thankful for the community feedback received during our consultation on this project which has helped us design a shared pathway for people of all ages and abilities. We hope the new reserve becomes a popular recreation spot for everyone to enjoy and a space for people to reconnect and engage with the cultural significance of this area.”

Construction of the Pāpāmoa shared pathway is scheduled to be complete by the end of September 2023 (weather permitting).

Visit the Tauranga City Council website for more information about the shared pathway.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




