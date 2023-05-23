Name Release, Newtown Fire #3
Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of a man who died in the
Loafers Lodge fire
in Newtown, Wellington last
week.
He was Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, age
64.
Police extend our sincere condolences to his
whānau and friends.
The investigation into the fire
continues.
The family asks for privacy at this
time.
