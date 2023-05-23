Newtown Fire - Update Tuesday 23 May

Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:

The scene examination at Loafers Lodge has continued today.

Police are making good progress covering ground in the building, but it is

methodical and deliberate and will take time.

The northbound lane of Adelaide Road remains closed at this time. We are

grateful for the public's patience while we carry out critical work at the

scene which requires the continued closure of the northbound lane.

Police have now formally identified three victims, and their name releases

will follow shortly.

We extend our condolences to their families at this extremely difficult time.

The formal identification process continues for two further victims.

The scene examination will continue until it is completed.

