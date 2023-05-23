Newtown Fire - Update Tuesday 23 May
Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District
Commander:
The scene examination at Loafers Lodge has
continued today.
Police are making good progress
covering ground in the building, but it is
methodical and
deliberate and will take time.
The northbound lane of
Adelaide Road remains closed at this time. We
are
grateful for the public's patience while we carry out
critical work at the
scene which requires the continued
closure of the northbound lane.
Police have now
formally identified three victims, and their name
releases
will follow shortly.
We extend our
condolences to their families at this extremely difficult
time.
The formal identification process continues for
two further victims.
The scene examination will
continue until it is
completed.
