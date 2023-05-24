Speed Reductions For Schools And CBDs

Following a public consultation programme in 2022, speed limits around schools throughout the Taupō District and within the Tūrangi and Taupō central business districts (CBDs) will be reduced from 50km/h to 30km/h.

The school zone reductions are already in effect across the district and Taupō District Council’s senior engineering officer - transport strategy Bryson Huxley says feedback from schools has been positive.

“These changes are about making our streets safer for all members of our community,” he says.

“The results of our public consultation showed that the community was very supportive of improving safety.

“Most drivers should not notice a marked difference as 30km/h is generally the most advisable and comfortable speed to be using around schools and in our CBDs. This is particularly so in Taupō town where the increased pedestrianisation of the town centre means motorists are sharing the roads more, but is also true of the Tūrangi CBD where a 30km/h limit is now going into effect. Basically, our CBDs have changed and we are asking drivers to be a part of that change.”

The speed reductions are part of a wider speed management plan being carried out across the district and Mr Huxley says it is important that drivers keep an eye out for the new signs and drive accordingly. The Tūrangi speed reductions cover the Tūrangi industrial area, the Tūrangi town centre and both kura in the town.

The Taupō CBD speed reductions will cover all streets west of Tītīraupenga Street and south of Spa Road, including Redoubt Street and Ferry Road, and will be coming into effect in the next few weeks.

For more information on speed management in the Taupō District go to www.taupo.govt.nz/speedmanagement.

