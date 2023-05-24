Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hospitals Ask People To Return Unneeded Medical Equipment

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley is asking people to return unneeded medical equipment – including crutches, walking frames, shower stools, and raised toilet seats – so that they can be available for new patients.

“We are asking everyone to check their cupboards, rooms, sheds, and garages for any unused hospital equipment that might be hiding and hand them back to our hospitals,” said Head of In-House Services Tina Ririnui.

“We know it’s not always easy to bring equipment back to the hospital, so you can call us to arrange for it to be picked up from your home. We have also partnered with our Service Improvement and Innovation Team and with Massey School of Design students to think about how we can improve the process by doing things differently. If you have any suggestions, please email us so we can share your ideas with them.

“We lend patients equipment – such as walking frames, crutches, shower stools, raised toilet seats, and walking frames – to help them recover from surgery, illness, or injuries. We also know that life gets busy, and sometimes people forget to return those items – which is why we don’t mind how long you’ve had them, we’ll take them back no questions asked.”

Each year, 14 percent of the equipment loaned out is not returned, making it difficult to ensure the correct equipment is available for other patients in need. It also creates the need to buy new equipment at a cost of around $673,818 per year for Capital, Coast alone – which is money that could be better spent on providing or improving health services for communities across the district.”

“We know that each person’s recovery is different and can take longer than expected. If you have equipment and need it longer, you can phone us and we will extend the return date.”

  • Hutt Hospital call (04) 570 9427
  • Wellington Regional and Kenepuru Community Hospitals, and the Kapiti Health Centre call (04) 918 6334 or email equipmentreturns@ccdhb.org.nz.

Information about how and where to return items is also available online: https://www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/returning-hospital-equipment/ or https://www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/visitors/returning-hospital-equipment/

