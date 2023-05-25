Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Waikato District Council To Receive $3 Million Government Grant For Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: South Waikato District Council

South Waikato District Council (SWDC) says a $3 million Government grant towards the $20 million Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park development in Tokoroa will help the district thrive.

The grant from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) was announced today by Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan as part of $20 million to be invested in nine projects around the country.

Located just off State Highway 1, the Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park sits at the southern edge of the country’s golden triangle economic zone. It is being developed by SWDC with support from the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) and the Government to attract new businesses, jobs, and prosperity to South Waikato.

SWDC Mayor Gary Petley said the Maraetai Road development will enable significant expansion of container rail freight volumes through the existing Tokoroa Road/Rail Terminal which provides intermodal (road and rail) connectivity to Ports of Tauranga,Ports of Auckland and into international markets.

“South Waikato is the smart choice for manufacturers and processing industries; affordable, connected and accessible with a highly skilled workforce,” said Mayor Petley.

The park will provide 13 fully serviced lots for sale, all with freight access through the adjoining terminal, ranging in size from 1,696m2 to two hectares with the flexibility to combine lots to meet investor/occupier requirements.

Development of the business park will start this year with staged development through to the end of 2024. It is expected to generate between 150 to 200 new jobs in the district.

Mayor Petley said this project started in late 2018 and has involved significant advocacy, discussion and engagement with many stakeholders in Tokoroa,the wider Waikato region and with Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

