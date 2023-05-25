Newtown Fire - Name Release
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of one of those who died
in the Loafers
Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington last
week.
He was Liam James Hockings, age 50.
Police
extend our sincere condolences to his whānau and
friends.
Liam's family wishes to make a short
statement, which Police is releasing on
their
behalf:
“We would like to thank everyone for their
support and kindness at this
time.”
The
investigation into the fire continues.
The family asks
for privacy at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>