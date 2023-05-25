Newtown Fire - Name Release

Police can now release the names of one of those who died in the Loafers

Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington last week.

He was Liam James Hockings, age 50.

Police extend our sincere condolences to his whānau and friends.

Liam's family wishes to make a short statement, which Police is releasing on

their behalf:

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this

time.”

The investigation into the fire continues.

The family asks for privacy at this time.

