Appeal For Information Following Reported Incidents

Police are seeking information following recent reports of suspicious

approaches in Kawerau.

Four women have reported being approached by a man while out walking.

Police are making enquiries, particularly in the areas surrounding Stoneham

Walk.

We understand this sort of incident can cause concern and we urge the

community to be alert, but not alarmed.

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact Police on 105

or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote

file number: 230524/7282.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

