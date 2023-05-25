Appeal For Information Following Reported Incidents
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information following recent reports
of suspicious
approaches in Kawerau.
Four women
have reported being approached by a man while out
walking.
Police are making enquiries, particularly in
the areas surrounding Stoneham
Walk.
We understand
this sort of incident can cause concern and we urge
the
community to be alert, but not alarmed.
Anyone
with information which could assist is asked to contact
Police on 105
or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’ and quote
file number:
230524/7282.
Alternatively, information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>