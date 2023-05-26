Witnesses Sought Following Serious Crashes In Northland

Investigations into a number of serious crashes in the Far North are underway, and Police are asking for the public’s help.

Police are seeking witnesses following four serious crashes in Northland between 19 – 25 May.

The first crash happened at about 6.45pm on Friday 19 May on State Highway 1, Uretiti.

The crash, between a blue Mazda BT-50 and a black Suzuki Swift, resulted in the driver of the Swift dying at the scene.

It appears the Swift was travelling north from the Auckland region and the BT-50 was travelling south from the Kaipara region.

If you have any information that can assist Police with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230519/0201.

Witnesses are also being sought for a fatal motorcycle crash, which happened on State Highway 11, Kawakawa on Saturday 20 May.

At about 4.40pm the rider of a modified, black Suzuki motorcycle lost control and fell from the bike. The rider died at the scene.

The motorcycle is understood to have been ridden south, towards Kawakawa before the collision.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash, or who may have seen the motorcycle around the Mid-North area in the days before the collision is asked to contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230521/4138.

Police are wanting to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a serious crash on State Highway 10, Waipapa at about 12.02pm on Tuesday 23 May.

A collision occurred between a small, white Suzuki Alto and a mid-sized rental truck. The Alto is believed to have been travelling south, toward Kerikeri, and the truck north.

The driver of the Alto is recovering but still in a serious condition.

If you have any information that can assist Police, please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230523/4549.

Police are also appealing for the public’s assistance following a fatal crash on Te Rore Road, Kaitaia at about 12.35pm on Thursday 25 May.

Police were notified by roading crews working on Te Rore Road, south of Kaitaia, that they had found a vehicle in a paddock off the road along with a body.

The vehicle is a dark coloured, two door Suzuki off-road vehicle that was unregistered. The body is believed to be the driver, ejected during the collision.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash, or the vehicle, is asked to contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230525/3003.

