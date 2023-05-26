Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Witnesses Sought Following Serious Crashes In Northland

Friday, 26 May 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Investigations into a number of serious crashes in the Far North are underway, and Police are asking for the public’s help.

Police are seeking witnesses following four serious crashes in Northland between 19 – 25 May.

The first crash happened at about 6.45pm on Friday 19 May on State Highway 1, Uretiti.

The crash, between a blue Mazda BT-50 and a black Suzuki Swift, resulted in the driver of the Swift dying at the scene.

It appears the Swift was travelling north from the Auckland region and the BT-50 was travelling south from the Kaipara region.

If you have any information that can assist Police with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230519/0201.

Witnesses are also being sought for a fatal motorcycle crash, which happened on State Highway 11, Kawakawa on Saturday 20 May.

At about 4.40pm the rider of a modified, black Suzuki motorcycle lost control and fell from the bike. The rider died at the scene.

The motorcycle is understood to have been ridden south, towards Kawakawa before the collision.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash, or who may have seen the motorcycle around the Mid-North area in the days before the collision is asked to contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230521/4138.

Police are wanting to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a serious crash on State Highway 10, Waipapa at about 12.02pm on Tuesday 23 May.

A collision occurred between a small, white Suzuki Alto and a mid-sized rental truck. The Alto is believed to have been travelling south, toward Kerikeri, and the truck north.

The driver of the Alto is recovering but still in a serious condition.

If you have any information that can assist Police, please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230523/4549.

Police are also appealing for the public’s assistance following a fatal crash on Te Rore Road, Kaitaia at about 12.35pm on Thursday 25 May.

Police were notified by roading crews working on Te Rore Road, south of Kaitaia, that they had found a vehicle in a paddock off the road along with a body.

The vehicle is a dark coloured, two door Suzuki off-road vehicle that was unregistered. The body is believed to be the driver, ejected during the collision.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash, or the vehicle, is asked to contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230525/3003.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 