Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Ward

Police are responding to a serious crash between a car and motorbike, which

has closed State Highway 1 at Ward.

The crash was reported about 6pm, between Wests and Ure roads.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and traffic management is being put

in place.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while Police investigate and

motorists are advised to expect delays.

