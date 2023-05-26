Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Ward
Friday, 26 May 2023, 10:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash between a car
and motorbike, which
has closed State Highway 1 at
Ward.
The crash was reported about 6pm, between Wests
and Ure roads.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified and traffic management is being put
in
place.
The road is expected to be closed for some time
while Police investigate and
motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
