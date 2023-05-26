Man Arrested Following Christchurch Assault

A man has been arrested and charged after an alleged one-punch assault in

Christchurch last night that has left a man in a critical condition.

Police were called about 11.45pm to an Ilam Road premises following a report

of an assault.

The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where he

remains.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with reckless

disregard, and is next due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 1

June.

While Police will not speak to a specific matter before the court, Detective

Senior Sergeant Damon Wells notes there have been a number of cases involving

one-punch assaults in Christchurch in the past year.

“It’s concerning to see this level of violence regularly, and this type

of assault can have devastating consequences for victims – in some cases,

it can result in a death.

“We need people to think hard about this type of offending – you can be

charged and convicted for a serious offence, and that will be life-changing

for you as well.

“We are committed to investigating these assaults and holding those who

have committed this type of violence to account, and we urge people to think

about what they are doing.”

