Man Arrested Following Christchurch Assault
A man has been arrested and charged after an alleged
one-punch assault in
Christchurch last night that has left a man in a critical condition.
Police were called
about 11.45pm to an Ilam Road premises following a
report
of an assault.
The victim was transported to
hospital in a critical condition, where
he
remains.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and
charged with wounding with reckless
disregard, and is next due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 1
June.
While Police will not speak to a specific
matter before the court, Detective
Senior Sergeant Damon Wells notes there have been a number of cases involving
one-punch assaults in Christchurch in the past year.
“It’s concerning to see this level of
violence regularly, and this type
of assault can have devastating consequences for victims – in some cases,
it can result in a death.
“We need people
to think hard about this type of offending – you can
be
charged and convicted for a serious offence, and that will be life-changing
for you as well.
“We are
committed to investigating these assaults and holding those
who
have committed this type of violence to account, and we urge people to think
about what they are doing.”