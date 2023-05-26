Fatal Crash, State Highway 1, Ward

Police can confirm a person has died following a crash between a car and

motorbike near Ward this evening.

The crash was reported about 6pm, on State Highway 1, between Wests and Ure

roads.

Sadly, one person died at the scene. Five other people suffered

minor-to-moderate injuries.

The highway remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists are advised to use Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner tool before

travelling: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner

© Scoop Media

