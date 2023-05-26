Fatal Crash, State Highway 1, Ward
Friday, 26 May 2023, 10:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person has died following a crash
between a car and
motorbike near Ward this
evening.
The crash was reported about 6pm, on State
Highway 1, between Wests and Ure
roads.
Sadly, one
person died at the scene. Five other people
suffered
minor-to-moderate injuries.
The highway
remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit
investigates.
Motorists are advised to use Waka
Kotahi’s Journey Planner tool before
travelling: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner
