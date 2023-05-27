Fatal Fleeing Driver Crash, Dunedin

A man has died following a fleeing driver event after a commercial burglary

in Dunedin overnight.

Around 1:25am, Police were called to a liquor store in Hillside Street to

reports of a burglary.

Attending Police arrived, and located a vehicle of interest nearby and

attempted to stop it. However, the driver refused to do so and fled the

scene.

Less than a minute later, the vehicle crash on Melbourne Street.

One of the five occupants – all in aged in their 20s - died at the scene.

Two were taken to hospital in serious condition, and one had minor injuries.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham says our officers aim

to keep the community safe, and a tragic outcome like this is the last thing

anyone wants.

“Incidents like this have huge impacts for everyone involved – those in

the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending Police,” Superintendent Basham

says.

“Our message to people is quite simple – if you are signalled to stop by

Police, then stop. The potential outcome is so much worse if you choose to

flee.”

As is standard for incidents of this nature, a criminal investigation has

commenced, and this is in its early stages.

Police have also referred this matter to the Independent Police Conduct

Authority.

