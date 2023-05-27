Fatal Fleeing Driver Crash, Dunedin
A man has died following a fleeing driver event after a
commercial burglary
in Dunedin overnight.
Around
1:25am, Police were called to a liquor store in Hillside
Street to
reports of a burglary.
Attending Police
arrived, and located a vehicle of interest nearby
and
attempted to stop it. However, the driver refused to do so and fled the
scene.
Less than a minute later, the vehicle crash on Melbourne Street.
One of the five
occupants – all in aged in their 20s - died at the
scene.
Two were taken to hospital in serious condition, and one had minor injuries.
Southern District
Commander Superintendent Paul Basham says our officers
aim
to keep the community safe, and a tragic outcome like this is the last thing
anyone wants.
“Incidents
like this have huge impacts for everyone involved – those
in
the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending Police,” Superintendent Basham
says.
“Our message to
people is quite simple – if you are signalled to stop
by
Police, then stop. The potential outcome is so much worse if you choose to
flee.”
As is standard for
incidents of this nature, a criminal investigation
has
commenced, and this is in its early stages.
Police have also referred this matter to the
Independent Police
Conduct
Authority.