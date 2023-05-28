Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ On Air and PIJF-funded projects winning across national and global stage

Sunday, 28 May 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air is thrilled to congratulate the Te Rito Journalism Project for its win for Best Innovation in Newsroom Transformation at the 2023 INMA Global Media Awards in New York.

The Te Rito Journalism Project is a ground-breaking journalism cadetship programme funded by NZ On Air’s Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF) – a collaboration between NZME, Whakaata Māori, Newshub and Pacific Media Network.

Te Rito was designed as an initiative to address the shortage of Māori, Pasifika and diverse journalists in the newsrooms of Aotearoa. Its first cohort of 23 cadets graduated in February and a second cohort has just begun the 12-month programme.

“This award is such a wonderful testament to the success of Te Rito,” says Raewyn Rasch (Ngāi Tahu), NZ On Air Head of Journalism. “And Te Rito is a shining example of what the PIJF has achieved, with projects like this bringing long-lasting benefit to the media sector and diversifying the voices and perspectives across the newsrooms of Aotearoa New Zealand. To have this initiative recognised on this scale is a huge achievement.”

Also recognised at the INMA Global Media Awards was Fire and Fury, a documentary from Paula Penfold and Louisa Cleave for Stuff Circuit, which took second place in the Best New Video Product or Feature category.

Fire and Fury, which again was funded by NZ On Air, was also a winner at last night’s 2023 Voyager Media Awards in Auckland – winning the Best Documentary category for its documentary for Stuff investigating disinformation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“There is a lot here to celebrate,” says Rasch. “The fact that so many PIJF funded projects and roles have been recognised by independent panels of their peers – both in NZ and globally – really speaks to the quality of the public interest journalism we have been able to support.”

Ten further winners – as well as a number of finalists – at the Voyager Media Awards were also funded by the PIJF. 

NZ On Air is extremely proud to congratulate the following winners funded across a wide range of projects that reflected and connected with audiences across the motu.

NZ On Air and PIJF-funded winners:

Broadcast Reporter of the Year - News
Tova O'Brien

Best Innovation in Digital Storytelling
Vanishing Point with North & South - Faultlines: Preparing for the rupture

Best Original Podcast Episodic (joint winner)
The Detail - newsroom.co.nz and RNZ

Best Documentary
Fire and Fury - Stuff

Best Video Documentary Series
Still Here - Re:News/TVNZ

Best Editorial Campaign
The Whole Trust: Te Māramatanga – Stuff

Best Junior Reporter
D'Angelo Martin - The Hui/GSTV and Newshub

Te Tohu Kairangi Award
Mihingarangi Forbes - The Hui/GSTV and Newshub

Best Reporting - Crime and Justice
Melanie Reid - newsroom.co.nz

Best Community Journalist of the Year
Caroline Williams - Stuff

Community Newspaper of the Year
Ashburton Guardian

Regional Newspaper of the Year
Nelson Mail | Stuff

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 