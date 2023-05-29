Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three Men Arrested As Part Of Christchurch Drug Operation

Monday, 29 May 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have arrested three men as part of Operation Munich, an operation focused on disrupting the importation and sale of illicit drugs in our community.

The investigation, led by the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), resulted in multiple search warrants being executed simultaneously across Christchurch on Monday 22 May.

As a result of these search warrants, three men were arrested and more than 4,700 grams of the Class B controlled drug, MDMA, were seized by Police.

The three men, aged between 31 and 36, have been charged with importing MDMA.

They are due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 13 June.

The illicit drugs Police seized during this operation have a street value of more than a million dollars and would have supplied up to 38,000 doses of harm into our community.

Police are continuing enquiries into identifying the source countries which exported the drugs.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson says as part of the investigation we are looking at previous drug importations bought into New Zealand by this group utilising our wide network of partnerships including NZ Customs.

“We will be reaching out to our Liaison Officers as we attempt to identify those involved offshore and disrupt future opportunities to import illicit substances targeting our communities.

“The National Organised Crime Group is spread nationally and provides significant opportunity and investigation prowess to prevent, disrupt and hold to account those involved in serious and organised crime. This is an excellent example of targeting Transnational Organised Crime (TNOC) and delivering on our intent to keep New Zealanders safe,” says Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson.

If you have information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs, please contact police on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if it is happening now.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

