Four In Custody Following Burglary, Havelock North
Havelock North Police have taken four youths into custody
following a
burglary this morning.
About 2.10am, Police
were called to a commercial premises after a group
of
people were sighted breaking into the premises.
The group stole goods before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Following enquiries, Police located the four youths involved.
The group will be referred to youth
services for consideration of court
action.
Police
would like to thank the community for reporting suspicious
activity
and we encourage this to continue.
If you see
any suspicious activity, Police urge you to contact 111 if
it is
happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.