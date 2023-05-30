Four In Custody Following Burglary, Havelock North

Havelock North Police have taken four youths into custody following a

burglary this morning.

About 2.10am, Police were called to a commercial premises after a group of

people were sighted breaking into the premises.

The group stole goods before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Following enquiries, Police located the four youths involved.

The group will be referred to youth services for consideration of court

action.

Police would like to thank the community for reporting suspicious activity

and we encourage this to continue.

If you see any suspicious activity, Police urge you to contact 111 if it is

happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

