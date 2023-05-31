South Auckland Scrap Metal Fire Smoke Warning Update #2

Fire and Emergency has extended its smoke warnings for a large scrap metal fire in the vicinity of James Fletcher Drive, Auckland this morning.

District Manager Brad Mosby says there’s been a shift in the wind and smoke from the fire is now moving north to include suburbs of Greenlane, Ellerslie, Mt Wellington and Penrose. South Auckland remains affected by the smoke.

"We’re asking people to take care and keep their windows and doors shut," he says, " and wear a mask as a precaution while outside."

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire around 12.04 this morning.

On arrival fire trucks found a 70 x 70 metre pile of scrap metal on fire.

Up to 30 trucks and support vehicles have attended the incident throughout this morning

The fire is currently contained to the scrap metal pile but it will be burning for some time. The smoke plume is significant and is likely to remain that way throughout the day.

