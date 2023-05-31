Police seek information following burglary, Linwood

Christchurch Police are appealing for information following a burglary that occurred on Stanmore Road, Linwood.

On Sunday 14 May, Police were called after an ATM and a large sum of money were stolen.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 4.30am and 6am that morning.

As part of our investigation, Police are appealing for information and sightings of a vehicle that we believe can assist in our enquiries.

Police are asking anyone who sighted a light blue, four door, 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla Hatchback in the area at the time to contact Police.

If you have any information or are able to assist Police in locating those responsible, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘update report’. In both cases, reference file number 230514/8867.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



