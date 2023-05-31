Update – one person in custody following firearms incident

One person has been taken into custody following a firearms related incident at an address on Heriot Row, Dunedin this morning.

About 10.10am, Police were called after reports of a possible firearm being presented at a person.

Armed police responded and cordoned off the area. A school in the area was also placed into lockdown as a precaution.

No one was injured during the incident.

One person was taken into custody and an air rifle was seized.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with breaching bail, however further charges are likely.

He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow (1 June).

Police would like to thank the public for their co-operation and for providing information that assisted our enquiries.

As this matter is now before the court, Police cannot comment further.

