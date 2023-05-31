South Auckland Scrap Metal Fire Update #3

Firefighters are still working hard to extinguish a large scrap metal fire on James Fletcher Drive, Favona Auckland this afternoon, and are expecting to extinguish and overhaul the remaining scrap metal pile overnight.

There is still a smoke plume, however it is noticeably less.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Phil Larcombe says properties and businesses in the Otahuhu area will be most affected.

‘People should keep themselves, their whānau and pets inside and out of the smoke with doors and windows shut,’ he says.

‘Turn off any air conditioning that draws air from outside.’

‘We understand people will need to move around the city, and we recognise Favona, Mangere and Otahuhu are heavy traffic areas. If you are traveling this afternoon where there is smoke, keep your car windows up and ventilation turned off.’

‘If you’ve been exposed to the smoke and are feeling unwell, please contact Healthline (0800 611 116) or ring your doctor if you have breathing difficulties or chest pain.’

