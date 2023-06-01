Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Two lucky Lotto players from Dunedin and Balclutha will be feeling on top of the world after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Balclutha and on MyLotto to a player from Dunedin.


Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Saturday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Balclutha or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

