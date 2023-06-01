Aladdin's Cave of stolen goods found in Sunnynook search

Waitematā Police have uncovered an Aladdin’s Cave of stolen property at a search warrant in Sunnynook on Wednesday.

Stolen tools, drugs, cash and a firearm were recovered at the address yesterday by the Waitematā East Tactical Crime Unit.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition and methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says the team are now working to identify and return the recovered property to the owner, or owners.

“We believe most of the stolen property recovered has been taken from properties right across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“This is a fantastic outcome and is yet another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of offending, and will continue to hold those responsible to account.”

In some cases the property has not been reported stolen or is not easily identifiable, Inspector Sagar says.

“This is a timely reminder for tradies to ensure they are reporting these incidents to us so we can take action.

“They should also make sure their tools are engraved with a name, phone number or their driver’s licence number.

“If they are in the unfortunate position of having property stolen this just means we will be able to return their property if we track it down.”

Where possible, Police advise tradies to ensure their vehicles are secured and parked off the road.

“The tougher we make it for criminals the better, this goes for all vehicle owners, please don’t leave valuables in plain sight or in unlocked cars.”

The man arrested following yesterday’s search warrant is due to appear in North Shore District Court today and Police have not ruled out further charges.

Members of the public who have been the victim of a theft are encouraged to report it to Police by calling 105.

Anyone with information on current offenders or stolen property can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

