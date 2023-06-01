Serious Crash, Wheki Valley - Northland

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash

on SH14, near the intersection of Otuhi Road, Wheki Valley.

Police were called about 6pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, and there are currently

no available diversions.

Please avoid the area, delay travel, or expect significant delays.

