Catholic Church Leaders Not Part Of Royal Commission Judicial Review

The Bishops and Congregational Leaders of the Catholic Church in New Zealand are not involved in the judicial review of matters relating to the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Abuse in Care.

A statement from Te Rōpū Tautoko, the group supporting Catholic engagement with the Inquiry, says the bishops and congregational leaders of the Catholic Church in New Zealand are not party to the judicial review proceedings described by the inquiry today and are not aware of the details.

The bishops and congregational leaders of the Catholic Church in New Zealand asked in 2018 for the terms of reference of the inquiry to be broadened to include faith-based as well as state institutions. They have engaged with and participated with the Royal Commission since its establishment and continue to do so.

© Scoop Media

