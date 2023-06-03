Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Release Details Of Items Left At Kaikohe Homicide Address

Saturday, 3 June 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland CIB.

Police investigating the death of Linda Woods in Kaikohe can now release details and images of items left at the Taraire Street address the night she died.

We hope these details will jog someone’s memory from the night Linda died, or encourage those who know the offender to come forward.

A pair of shoes were located placed on the ground outside the property.

They are size US13 New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers, colour dark grey and black.

The occupants of the property have struggled with the intruder as he tried to leave.

During this altercation the offender's shorts have come off, and have been left behind.

They do not have identifiable make or size details, but they are grey/faded black cut-off jean shorts, with a button fly made up of black buttons that include a "B" shaped logo.

Following detailed witness interviews, Police can now release the following description of the offender.

He is described as male, Māori or Polynesian, aged somewhere between 40-60 years old, and is solidly built.

He has dark-coloured short hair speckled with grey, possibly, curly.

Along with the shorts, he was wearing a dark-coloured basketball-style singlet, with thin red and white piping around the sleeves and collar.

He was wearing another short-sleeved top under the singlet.

The offender has fled from the property with bare legs and feet about 11.30pm on Thursday 1 June.

We have every confidence that someone in our Kaikohe community knows this man. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to us.

Additionally, if you saw this man around the time of the incident and have any information about him or his movements, please also get in touch.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 230602/1746.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

