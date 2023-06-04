Fatal Crash, Otaio

Police can confirm that a person has died following a crash involving a

single vehicle, on private property on Stanleys Road, Otaio, Waimate.

The incident was reported to Police shortly after 6pm. Emergency services

attended but sadly, the person died.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified and enquiries into the circumstances of

the crash are underway.

© Scoop Media

