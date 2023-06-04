Serious crash, Ardmore - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 4 June 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
June 03
Emergency services are attending a serious
single-vehicle crash at the
intersection of Airfield Road
and Mullins Road, Ardmore.
Police were called about
4.15am.
One person is reported to have critical injuries,
another serious injuries,
and two have sustained moderate
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.
Mullins Road is closed at the intersections with Clevedon
Takanini Road and
Papakura Clevedon Road.
Airfield
Road is closed before Mullins Road.
Please avoid the area
if possible, or expect delays.
