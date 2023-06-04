Serious crash, Ardmore - Counties Manukau

June 03

Emergency services are attending a serious single-vehicle crash at the

intersection of Airfield Road and Mullins Road, Ardmore.

Police were called about 4.15am.

One person is reported to have critical injuries, another serious injuries,

and two have sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.

Mullins Road is closed at the intersections with Clevedon Takanini Road and

Papakura Clevedon Road.

Airfield Road is closed before Mullins Road.

Please avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

© Scoop Media

