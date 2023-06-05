Police Leaders Recognised In First King’s Birthday Honours

Three senior members of Police staff are today honoured for their services to

New Zealand Police and the community.

Mr Bruce Russell, a former Detective Senior Sergeant and now non-constabulary

specialist investigator from the Bay of Plenty District, is made an Officer

of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

Sergeant Wally Kopae, from Southern District, is made a Member of the New

Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

Both were nominated for honours by Police.

A community nomination sees Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo, from Police

National Headquarters, made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities.

Full citations below:

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) Mr Bruce Ronald Russell

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community



Mr Bruce Russell, Tauranga, joined the New Zealand Police in the early 1970s

and has spent 47 years working in the Criminal Investigation Branch,

conducting investigations across the spectrum of criminal offending.

In Hamilton in 1988, Mr Russell established the first child abuse/child

sexual abuse investigation unit in the Waikato, building strong relationships

with partner agencies. He established the first Waikato-based Proceeds of

Crime Unit in New Zealand under the Proceeds of Crime Act 1992, leading

ground-breaking investigation methodology and developing and delivering

training to Police in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Since 2009 he has since been a non-sworn Specialist Investigator, currently

with the Tauranga-based unit of the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU). He has been a

‘go-to’ leader for serious and organised financial crime matters in the

Waikato and Bay of Plenty Police Districts, leading numerous successful

operations tracking the proceeds of crime.

Since 2009, he has been officer-in-charge of restraining property pursuant to

the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 with a value totalling more than

$48 million. He was engaged by a joint Commonwealth Secretariat/United

Nations initiative in a role across the Pacific Islands and later in the

United Nations, involved in capacity building in financial crime

investigations, the proceeds of crime and anti-money laundering from 2002 to

2006. Mr Russell developed and delivered training in developing countries

globally.

Bruce says he was honoured to receive the award but wondered whether he

should get it for “just doing my job”.

“It’s not about me,” he says. “For me, it’s about all the people

I’ve worked with who have made it possible for all these things to happen.

“Over the years I’ve had some fantastic bosses who have given me the

liberty to follow my instincts. I’ll be forever grateful to them – those

people know who they are.”

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Sergeant Walter Wallace (Wally) Kopae (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti

Pūkeko, Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Whānau Ā Apanui)

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Sergeant Wally Kopae (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāi te

Rangi, Te Whānau ā Apanui) joined New Zealand Police in 1987 and from 1989

served with the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) for more than 30 years, based in

Southland.

Sergeant Kopae has been a counsel for AOS leaders as well as Police canine

training and development nationally. He is supervisor of the

Invercargill/Southland Police Dog Section. He is one of six certifiers who

evaluate dogs and handlers for deployment around the country and is on the

National Working Group for the New Zealand Police Dog Section, setting policy

and training initiatives.

He has trained dogs and handlers in specialist areas such as Search and

Rescue and, outside of Police, in noxious weed detection. He has been

deployed for international operations, including assisting the Solomon

Islands Police Service from 2002 to 2003 and mentoring Afghan police trainers

in Bamyan Province, Afghanistan in 2005. He is currently developing police

patrol dog capability while deployed in Fiji.

He is well regarded for implementing a Te Ao Māori view within his policing,

building relationships and connecting with whanaungatanga and use of Te Reo

Māori to de-escalate situations.

Sergeant Kopae has been involved with cycling in Southland for 15 years as a

competitor, managing Southland Road races, coaching the Police corporate

pursuit team, and providing road safety support for the Westpac Chopper

Appeal ride from Queenstown to Invercargill.

He says he is extremely humbled to receive royal recognition.

“Clearly a number of people have got together to make this nomination, and

I accept it on behalf of Dog Section, Police and my family,” he says.

“I’m mindful that there are many people in our organisation who are just

as deserving or probably more deserving – I could name them off the top of

my head – but I’m very appreciative of this award.

“It’s my job and I love doing it.”

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Superintendent Rakesh Sharanund Naidoo

For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities

Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo has been employed with the New Zealand Police

for 21 years and has enhanced relationships between the Police and diverse

communities.

In 2014, Superintendent Naidoo presented data on family harm highlighting the

state of abuse in New Zealand; one in three women are abused, one in six boys

are abused and in 2013 four out of fourteen women killed were of Indian

descent.

He collaborated and supported the establishment of the organisation Gandhi

Nivas to support clients in early intervention programmes to seek help.

He co-established an Advisory Board in collaboration with Massey University,

which informed the need for holistic facilities for clients. There are

currently three homes that provide holistic support to clients within the

Tamaki Makaurau region, who have been served with a Police Safety Order.

He has supported the establishment of further services within other regions

to help with family harm. Within the Police, he helped establish the

organisation’s first five-year Ethnic Strategy and sits on several advisory

panels and boards to support diverse communities.

Superintendent Naidoo has been the National Partnerships Manager – Ethnic

within New Zealand Police since 2021, leading initiatives including

involvement with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch

Terrorist Attack.

“New Zealand Police is only as strong as its partnership with communities.

I am forever grateful for the dedicated, selfless colleagues and community

representatives that I have the privilege to serve with. Your collective

efforts have helped us build trust and confidence and care for our

communities. It is these communities and colleagues, past and present, that I

stand alongside and on the shoulders of, to receive this generous

recognition.”

Commissioner Andrew Coster congratulated all the award winners.

“These outstanding officers represent the best in investigative,

operational and community policing,” he said.

“They are humble about their achievements but have all made huge

contributions, making a real difference for New Zealanders and providing

inspiration for their colleagues to be their best.

“It’s fantastic to see them formally honoured at the highest level. I

know all their colleagues will join me in congratulating them on this

well-deserved recognition. We can all be very proud of their achievements.”

